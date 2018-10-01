A Matter of Balance – Managing Concerns About Falls

Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. A matter of balance is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.
This program emphasizes to manage falls.
You will learn to:
- View falls as controllable.
- Set goals for increasing activity.
- Make changes to reduce fall risks at home.
- Exercise to increase strength and balance.
Who Should Attend?
- Anyone concerned about falls.
- Anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength.
- Anyone who has fallen in the past.
- Anyone who has restricted activities because of falling concerns.
McBride Senior Center Thursday 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm October 4th – November 29, 2018 (No class on November 22)
For more information, contact Laura McLaren
Falls Prevention Trainer
(707) 207-1475