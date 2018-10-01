A Matter of Balance – Managing Concerns About Falls

Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. A matter of balance is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

This program emphasizes to manage falls.

You will learn to:

View falls as controllable.

Set goals for increasing activity.

Make changes to reduce fall risks at home.

Exercise to increase strength and balance.

Who Should Attend?

Anyone concerned about falls.

Anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength.

Anyone who has fallen in the past.

Anyone who has restricted activities because of falling concerns.

McBride Senior Center Thursday 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm October 4th – November 29, 2018 (No class on November 22)

For more information, contact Laura McLaren

Falls Prevention Trainer

(707) 207-1475

fptrainer@faithinactionsolano.org