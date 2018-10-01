A Matter of Balance – Managing Concerns About Falls

Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. A matter of balance is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

This program emphasizes to manage falls.

 

You will learn to:

  • View falls as controllable.
  • Set goals for increasing activity.
  • Make changes to reduce fall risks at home.
  • Exercise to increase strength and balance.

 

Who Should Attend?

  • Anyone concerned about falls.
  • Anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength.
  • Anyone who has fallen in the past.
  • Anyone who has restricted activities because of falling concerns.

McBride Senior Center Thursday 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm October 4th – November 29, 2018 (No class on November 22)

 

For more information, contact Laura McLaren

Falls Prevention Trainer

(707) 207-1475

fptrainer@faithinactionsolano.org

