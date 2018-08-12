A Bit of Blue in the Red State of Oklahoma

As my wife Meg and I get ready to settle our youngest kid/man-child Brett into his new home on the campus of The University of Oklahoma this week, we’re gratified to know that there’s a little bit ‘o “blue” in that great “red” Midwestern state. You see, our activist son wouldn’t tolerate a college experience that didn’t have some measure of diversity and acceptance intertwined with the academics and theater training. When I came across the following story, I had to smile: An Oklahoma mother is offering up her love and respect to same-sex couples whose parents refuse to support and attend their weddings. Her name is Sara Cunningham, and in a Facebook post that’s been shared almost 9 thousand times, she says “If you need a mom to attend your same-sex wedding because your biological mom won’t, call me. I’m there. I’ll be your biggest fan”. Sara, an ordained minister and LGBT activist, posted the message after hearing about the stories of so many couples with non-supportive parents. This encouraging story, along with the positive and inclusive stories we’ve heard since joining the OU Campus Parent Group, leaves us feeling even better about Brett’s new home for the next four years. Boomer Sooner!

John Young