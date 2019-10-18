Shows
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Contests
Loyal Listener Club
Ultimate Coffee Break
Free Lunch
Teacher of the Month
Drive at 5
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Traffic
Community
Helping Your Hometown
KUIC & Service Champions’ Random Acts of Kindness
Announcements
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
KUIC Cash Free Fall Rules
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Announcements
8th Annual Remember, Respect and Honor Motorcycle Run
american colors
This event will be held Sunday, November 10th, starting and ending in Dixon; registration starts at 8 AM.
Hosted by the Buckhorn Bar & Grill, Segovia’s Detail Shop and the Meloy and Garton families, with all proceeds going to the Wreath Project.
cash donations are welcome and they are accepted year-round. Make checks payable to RememberAVet.net and mail to PO Box 773, Winters, CA, 95694. (EIN: 80-0252665)
OR you can donate on-line at:
gofundme.com/2019-wreath-
project
(a 9% handling fee is deducted from on-line donations)
November 10 @ 8:00 am
–
5:00 pm
Buckhorn Bar & Grill – Dixon
830 North Adams St.
Dixon
,
CA
Recently Played
October 18th, 2019
View full playlist
#Trending
Contest Rules
Traffic
Ski Reports
Ultimate Coffee Break
Free Lunch
Your Hometown Station
Shows
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Contests
Loyal Listener Club
Ultimate Coffee Break
Free Lunch
Teacher of the Month
Drive at 5
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Traffic
Community
Helping Your Hometown
KUIC & Service Champions’ Random Acts of Kindness
Announcements
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
KUIC Cash Free Fall Rules
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL