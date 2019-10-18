      Weather Alert

8th Annual Remember, Respect and Honor Motorcycle Run

american colors
This event will be held Sunday, November 10th, starting and ending in Dixon; registration starts at 8 AM.
Hosted by the Buckhorn Bar & Grill, Segovia’s Detail Shop and the Meloy and Garton families, with all proceeds going to the Wreath Project.
cash donations are welcome and they are accepted year-round.  Make checks payable to RememberAVet.net and mail to PO Box 773, Winters, CA, 95694.  (EIN: 80-0252665)
OR you can donate on-line at: gofundme.com/2019-wreath-project    (a 9% handling fee is deducted from on-line donations)
November 10 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Buckhorn Bar & Grill – Dixon
830 North Adams St.
Dixon, CA
