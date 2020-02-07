7th Annual Dixon Dash

Dixon Dash is an annual 5K/1 Mile in Dixon with part of the proceeds going towards the Dixon High School Cross Country and Track and Field team. 1 Mile kids fun run $5 all proceeds go to Team Dixon.
Sunday, April 26, 2020
5K Start: 9:00 am
1 Mile Start: 10:00 am
Bib and Packet Pick up: Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 7:30 am to 8:50 am for the 5K Run/Walk and 7:30 am – 9:50 am for the 1Mile Fun Run. Location: 555 College Way, Dixon, CA
Race Goodies: All 5K participants will receive a race tech shirt, sports bag, and finishers medal.
On-site Registration: Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 7:30 am to 8:50 am for the 5K Run/Walk and 7:30 am – 9:50 am for the 1Mile Fun Run
Prizes: Top Three Male and Female 5K Runners will receive Finishers Medal and $ Gift Card each. Top Team will receive finishers Medal and Trophy (for bragging rights!)