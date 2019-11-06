7 Flags Fire Relief

On Friday, November 8th, 7 Flags Car Wash will give back to the victims of the devastating wildfires that have been burning in Northern and Southern California. With 5 locations in Solano and Sacramento County, 7 Flags Car Wash will be donating $1 for every car washed on Friday November 8th, 2019. 7 Flags will also be matching all customers donations up to $1000. 7 Flags will be donating to California Strong, a California based charity that was created to support all Californians after and during disasters (www.Californiastrong.org)
For more information on 7 Flags Car Wash or the California Strong Fundraiser, please visit http://www.7flagscarwash.com