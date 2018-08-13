The Fairfield-Nirasaki Sister City Program will hold its 6th annual Japan Fest fundraising event on Saturday, August 18. It will run from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Fairfield Community Center at 1000 Kentucky Street.

Exciting performances and activities for all ages are planned; participating artists include the Wesley Ukulele Band of San Jose and the Northern California Japanese Sword Club. Mr. Charles Spikes, the father of one of our program’s students and a well-known musician, will also perform. Children and families can learn origami, Japanese calligraphy, and many other traditional Japanese crafts at our activity and game tables. Experts on ikebana, the art of flower arrangement, will be in attendance as well. There will also be a Japanese-style box lunch available for purchase and plenty of Japanese goods for sale.

Entry tickets are $5.00, and Entry with lunch is $20.00. Tickets are also available at the door for purchase by cash or credit card. Children four years of age and younger get free entry to the event.

For more information about the 6th annual Japan Fest, please contact Event Chair Kelley Cortright by email at fairfieldsistercity@gmail.com or by phone at 707-426-5603.

The Fairfield-Nirasaki Sister City Program is a non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers from our local community who want to cultivate cultural understanding between Americans and Japanese at a citizen level. The program began 47 years ago as a basic sister city relationship between the cities of Fairfield, California, and Nirasaki, Yamanashi, Japan.