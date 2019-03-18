Please join us at the 6th Annual Children, Youth, and Families Policy Forum. The Policy Forum is sponsored by the Solano Children’s Alliance. The event is free and food will be provided!

The Forum will be held at the NorthBay Healthcare Admin Center off of Business Center Drive in Fairfield on Saturday, March 30th from 9:00 am-1:30 pm.

This year’s focus will be on preventing homelessness for children, youth and families.

The forum provides an excellent opportunity to engage policymakers on issues pertaining to children, youth, and their families.