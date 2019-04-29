6th Annual Big Solano BrewHaha celebrates all things beer while supporting critical community services! Enjoy unlimited sampling of craft brews from 30+ brewers around the region, local food, live music and fun activities.We’ll be firing up the grill and offering some great food. Don’t miss the homebrewing demonstrations and participate in a great raffle with your chance to take home “99 Bottles of Craft Beer”! Proceeds benefit Child Haven, Inc serving vulnerable children in Solano County. For more information, contact the event organizer, Michalle Shown-Rodriguez at 775 815-3200.

