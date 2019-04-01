Help keep Solano County “clean and green” by joining cities, agencies, and thousands of volunteers in picking up trash and recyclables from local parks, schools, trails, streets, and waterways as part of the 5th Annual Solano County Earth Day Cleanup Meet neighbors and make new friends by joining us to improve our communities and environment.

Solano County Earth Day Cleanup will remove tons of trash that would otherwise flow down from Solano to the sea. On its way, trash pollutes our local creeks and rivers and threatens the health of wildlife and the environment.

Taking place Various locations throughout Solano County on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at all seven of its cities as well as County Parks and at Lake Berryessa, which provides water to Solano County residents and farms.

Learn about what sites are closest to you at Solano County Volunteers and Solano County Cleanups.

For a complete listing of partners and sites, visit our website.

Dates and times vary by location, please see attached flyer for city-specific details.

The Solano Resource Conservation District coordinates the annual Solano County Earth Day Cleanup in partnership with Solano County, its cities and many local agencies.