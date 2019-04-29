5th Annual Mental Health Awareness Month

Solano County Behavioral Health invites everyone to join them at the fifth annual Mental Health Awareness Month Celebration on Saturday, May 4 at the County Events Center 601 Texas Street in Fairfield.

This year’s theme is “Speak Up, Live Loud,” and serves two purposes, including encouraging the community to talk about mental health and to know what state and local resources are available to them. Activities are centered around the expressive arts, including a drumming circle, yoga, Zumba, rock painting and arts and crafts. In addition to these family-friendly activities – fun for people of all ages – there will also be a food truck and free snacks for attendees.

In addition to the family-friendly activities, several health care resources will be available to attendees to learn about and have access to resources available to them in Solano County, including mental health and wellness, counseling, youth and family services, nutrition and social services.

This event is sponsored by the Solano County Department of Health and Social Services, Behavioral Health Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) and a Community Sponsorship grant from Kaiser Permanente.

Contact Jeri Huey at JAHuey@SolanoCounty.com