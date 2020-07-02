      Weather Alert

4th of July Events

Many events in our hometowns have been cancelled but there are many events that have gone virtual.  Find your hometown here:

AMERICAN CANYON:

ANTIOCH:

  • Downtown July 4th Parade and Fest & Fireworks at Contra Costa County Fairgrounds: cancelled.

BENICIA:

  • July 3 Torchlight Parade and July 4th Picnic in the Park and Fireworks: cancelled.

CALISTOGA:

  • July 4th Star-Spangled Social, Carnival & Fireworks: cancelled.

CLAYTON:

  • July 4th Pancake Breakfast, Parade & Concerts in The Grove: cancelled.

CONCORD:

DAVIS:

  • Kiwanis Kiddie Parade: cancelled.
  • Fourth of July Events & Fireworks: cancelled.

DIXON:

  • Fireworks at Hall Park: postponed.

FAIRFIELD:

  • Independence Day Parade: cancelled

HERCULES:

  • Annual July 4th Dynamite 5K, Parade & Festival: cancelled.

MARTINEZ:

  • July 4th Parade & Fireworks: cancelled.

NAPA:

NOVATO:

  • Annual 4th of July Buckaroo Breakfast: cancelled.
  • 4th of July Parade: cancelled.

PITTSBURG:

  • July 4th Fireworks: cancelled.

PLEASANT HILL:

SAINT HELENA:

SONOMA:

  • 2020 Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks: cancelled.

SUISUN CITY:

  • 4th of July Fireworks & Celebration 2020: Waterfront: cancelled.

VACAVILLE:

  • 4th of July Celebration, Concert & Fireworks: cancelled.

VALLEJO:

  • Mad Hatter’s July 4th Celebration, Dog Parade & Fireworks: cancelled.

YOUNTVILLE:

  • July 4th Fireworks: cancelled.
