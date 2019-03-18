Fairfield and Suisun Transit (FAST) is preparing for its 4th Annual Stuff the Bus event. FAST is partnering once again with Safeway, 95.3 KUIC, and MV Transportation for the annual food and toiletry drive event to help those in need in the community. Safeway at 5051 Business Center Drive, Fairfield, will host the event on Friday, April 12, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 13, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Community Action North Bay, Shelter Solano, and Solano Dream Center (Nomadic Sheltering) will be the recipients of all donated items.

Please join FAST and partners by making a donation to this community outreach event. Together we can make a difference! For information about the event or how you can make a donation, please call the FAST office at (707) 434-3800.

For more information about local and intercity bus services, visit www.fasttransit.orgor call (707) 434-3800.

