Thank You for Donating to the 4th Annual KUIC Radio-thon for Leaven Kids

4th Annual KUIC Radio-thon for Leaven Kids

Thanks to everyone who donated during our Fourth Annual KUIC Radio-thon for Leaven Kids! Thanks to your amazing generosity, we raised $39,493. That is $10,450 higher than last year!

Thanks to our Title Sponsors Medic Ambulance, Pacific Community Lender and Travis Credit Union.

Leaven Kids works with our businesses, police departments and local government to bring after-school mentoring and tutoring programs to areas where drop-out rates are high. But Leaven Kids is more than just a neighborhood tutoring center: through early education intervention, they help kids and neighborhoods rise!

A donation of just $30 will sponsor a student for a month of much needed tutoring and mentoring.

You can still make your donation here.

Thanks to our Power Hour Sponsors