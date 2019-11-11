4-H STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics
TEENS, SAY “YES” TO SCIENCE!
High School students and interested adults are invited to join the Solano County 4-H STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program. This is an opportunity for you to engage in community service, learn new skills, experience teaching firsthand, and have lots of fun. You will be trained to teach science to elementary-aged children in after-school programs in teams of two to four high school students.
For more information contact:
Gloria Gonzalez at 707-389-0723
or gjlgonzalez@ucanr.edu
The next volunteer training will be held:
December 1, 2 & 3, 2019
All sessions must be attended!
UCCE Meeting Room
501 Texas St, 1st Floor, Fairfield
2019
Sunday, December 1 2 – 6 p.m.
and
Monday, December 2 5 – 8 p.m.
and
Tuesday, December 3 5 – 8 p.m.
snacks & water provided
STEM Registration
A minimum of 10 participants required
for the training to be held.
R.S.V.P. by FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2019 BY 11 p.m.