      Weather Alert

3rd Annual KUIC The Leaven Radiothon

KUIC Leaven Radiothon

KUIC is proud to partner with

Medic Ambulance and Pacific Community Lender to present

the 3rd Annual Radiothon for The Leaven

Tuesday, December 1st

5am-7pm

The Leaven works with our businesses, police departments and local government to bring after-school mentoring and tutoring programs to areas where drop-out rates are high. The Leaven is more than just a neighborhood tutoring center.  Through early education intervention, they help kids and neighborhoods rise! A donation of just $11 will provide one hour of virtual tutoring and support.

To learn more about The Leaven, click HERE.

A link for online donations can be found here on the day of the radiothon.

 

#Trending
Did you wear a mullet back in the day?
How Will You Do Thanksgiving During The Pandemic?
Happy National Fast Food Day
Conan
Conan Jumping to HBO Max
International Men's Day