3rd Annual KUIC The Leaven Radiothon
KUIC is proud to partner with
Medic Ambulance and Pacific Community Lender to present
the 3rd Annual Radiothon for The Leaven
Tuesday, December 1st
5am-7pm
The Leaven works with our businesses, police departments and local government to bring after-school mentoring and tutoring programs to areas where drop-out rates are high. The Leaven is more than just a neighborhood tutoring center. Through early education intervention, they help kids and neighborhoods rise! A donation of just $11 will provide one hour of virtual tutoring and support.
