36 Years of “Merriment On Main”

This post-Thanksgiving Week was really a ramp-up for the multiple Holidays coming in December…things kicked into high gear with the 36th annual “Merriment on Main” Tree Lighting in Vacaville on Tuesday night. I had people connected with the event on the Morning Show all week, and everybody’s got a story about this Vacaville tradition that started as a simple tree lighting at the corner of Davis and Main Streets. According to local dignitary and perennial Santa Claus George Vasquez, the first incarnation of the event back in 1983 featured a puny tree, no hot cocoa and just a few souls driving by, honking. Long time area sports reporter Cecil Conley recalled being asked to wear The Vacaville Reporter newspaper bird costume, only to be confused with Sesame Street’s “Big Bird” when families asked to have their children’s picture taken with him. The event has grown into a Solano County tradition, attended by thousands of families; in the 19 years I’ve been doing the show on KUIC this was my first time hosting it, and I could feel the way Merriment on Main brings the community together (even in the rain). The drizzle couldn’t stop the sizzle!

John Young