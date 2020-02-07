33rd Annual NorthBay Wine, Brew & Food Jubilee

The Jubilee returns to a beloved venue with a brand new look and feels for its 33rd year.
The newly-christened NorthBay Wine, Brew, and Food Jubilee will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 6:30 pm – 11:00 pm at the historic Harbison Event Center at the Nut Tree in Vacaville.
We will continue our mission of supporting NorthBay Hospice & Bereavement. The program provides end-of-life comfort and compassionate care to patients, while also providing bereavement support for patient’s families.
As in years past, ticketholders to the 2020 event will be able to stroll about the grounds’ winding paths, sampling an array of wine, brews, and food offered by many of Solano County’s most generous vintners, brewmasters and restauranteurs. They’re also able to peruse over 100 items in our silent auction, including one-of-a-kind sports and music memorabilia, local experiences and more. In addition, we will again be holding a raffle with amazing prizes. In the past, they have included a motorcycle, cars and a dream vacation.