The 32nd annual Solano Wine & Food Jubilee returns to the historic Harbison Event Center at the Nut Tree on May 18, 2019.

The Jubilee helps supports the programs and services of NorthBay Hospice & Bereavement. Funds raised at the event help make possible an array of vital programs, including hospice care, bereavement support groups and community outreach.

As in years’ past, ticketholders to the 2019 event will be able to stroll about the grounds’ winding paths, sampling an array of foods, wines, and brews offered by many of Solano County’s most generous restaurateurs, wineries and breweries.

When the tasting portion of the evening winds down around 9:00 p.m., ticketholders move over to the Nut Tree Pavilion area, to enjoy rides on the Nut Tree carousel and train, to learn who won a brand new car or $10,000 in cash prizes in the Jubilee Raffle, and to dance to one of the area’s most popular bands, the Time Bandits.

Saturday, May 18, 2019, 6:30 pm – 11:00 pm

