31st Annual Holiday Luncheon and Toy Drive

Christmas rocking horse in front of points of light

Child Haven is hosting its 31st Annual Holiday Luncheon and Toy Drive!

The event takes place Wednesday December 11th, 2019 from 11:30am to 1:30pm at The Clubhouse at Rancho Solano.  For attendees please bring a new unwrapped toy or a gift card.

Tickets online at https://2019childhavenluncheon.eventbrite.com

or call 707-759-2703

or send a check to:

Child Haven, 801 Empire St., Fairfield CA 94533

December 11 @ 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
The Clubhouse at Rancho Solano
3250 Rancho Solano Pkwy
Fairfield, CA
