31st Annual Holiday Luncheon and Toy Drive
Christmas rocking horse in front of points of light
Child Haven is hosting its 31st Annual Holiday Luncheon and Toy Drive!
The event takes place Wednesday December 11th, 2019 from 11:30am to 1:30pm at The Clubhouse at Rancho Solano. For attendees please bring a new unwrapped toy or a gift card.
Tickets online at https://2019childhavenluncheon.eventbrite.com
or call 707-759-2703
or send a check to:
Child Haven, 801 Empire St., Fairfield CA 94533
December 11 @ 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
The Clubhouse at Rancho Solano
3250 Rancho Solano Pkwy
Fairfield, CA