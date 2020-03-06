      Weather Alert

2nd Annual SVPTC Zumbathon Fundraiser

We would like to invite you to support and be a part of the 2nd Annual SVPTC Zumbathon Fundraiser hosted by Sierra Vista K-8 PTC. This event will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 10am – 12pm in the school’s new multipurpose room. The goal of this Zumbathon is to provide funds for field trips, classroom supplies, teacher grants, and money for our athletic teams. Pre Sale Ticket $10 At the door $12. Zumba Instructors are Abe Torres, Lanie Thomas.

Event Participants:  Open to Public

Walk-Ins:  Accepted

Event Language:  English

EVENT TICKETS

Contact the Event Host for ticketing information

Please contact Kristin 916-402-0968 or Milanie Thomas Ph: 707-685-5861 milaniethomas@gmail.com

MP Room of Sierra Vista K-8

301 Bel Air Drive

Vacaville, CA 95687

 

