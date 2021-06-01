FORE! Please save the day, Wednesday, June 23, for this year’s
20th Annual Marta Dron Golf Tournament sponsored by the Rio
Vista Rotary Club.
After cancelling last year’s tournament because of the pandemic,
the club is now gearing up for a fun, safe day of golfing and
relaxation. You’ll enjoy a continental breakfast, lunch at the turn,
and a prime rib dinner at the Rio Vista Golf Course. There will be
fun contests, prizes, a ball drop event from a crane, and silent and
live auctions featuring our favorite auctioneer, Jim McPherson.
See you Wednesday, June 23! Entry forms are available at
riovistarotary.org. That’s riovistarotary.org.