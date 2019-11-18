2019 Wreath Project update!
Thank you to all who have contributed already to this year’s Wreath Project fund in any way. Your support and participation in all of the fundraising events held this year, together with generous cash donations has been more overwhelming than ever, and we thank each and every one of you! That said, the mission of the Wreath Project, as always, is to provide one wreath for each of the veterans resting at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery and we are currently short of our goal of purchasing 26,000 wreaths by about 5,000; deadline for finalizing the order is November 30th.
Every year, the wreath count increases about 2,500 from the prior year, so we rely heavily on our ability to get information out about the Wreath Project, raising awareness and gathering new donors. This is where we need help from all of you! If you were waiting to make your annual donation, this is the time to do it! You can also help by forwarding this email to friends, family, co-workers and neighbors and share on your social media accounts, as well. The attachment has more details about the wreath-laying event and donation information. We could also use a transportation partner, if anyone is able to haul a load of wreaths from Oregon, please get in touch with us ASAP! (One truckload has been donated, and we have three more loads to get them all delivered.)