2019 Rotary Pumpkin Festival Scarecrow Contest
Registration: As space is limited, 50 entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Registration forms are available at www.fsrotary.org or by contacting Sheila McCabe at
(707) 592-7970 or barmac.farms@gmail.com. Registration forms must be returned by
September 30, 2019. Pre-registration is required.
Entry fee: FREE! There is NO cost to enter the contest.
Eligibility: This contest is open to all non-profit groups including schools, service and
community groups, and youth organizations. Businesses are encouraged to display an
entry but will not be eligible for cash prizes.
Themes: Scarecrows may be traditional, whimsical, humorous, mischievous, fantasy, celebrity,
or loveable. Bloody or violent themes will not be allowed, nor advertising, political or
religious statements. Entrants are reminded that this is a family event and that Rotary
reserves the right to deny any entry.
Construction: Scarecrows must be durable and able to stand up to sun, wind and rain showers
as they will be displayed from October 11 through October 27. All decorations must be firmly
attached to your scarecrow. Feel free to bring extra props like straw bales, corn stalks, etc. The
scarecrow must not be taller than 7 feet or smaller than 4 feet. If you choose to bring fresh
vegetables or fruits (like pumpkins) they must be whole and not punctured or carved to ensure
they last the duration of the contest. We reserve the right to remove any entries that do not
maintain their condition to be displayed. Electricity will not be provided. Only solar or wind
power for moving parts may be used. Five-foot metal stakes will be available on site, if needed.
Identifying Signs: As part of your display be sure to make a sign with the name of your entry
and your school, group, business, or service club name. Your sign should be no larger than 11
x 17 inches. Again, no advertising, political or religious statements will be allowed.
Judging: All entries will be voted on by Rotary Pumpkin Festival customers during three
weekends in October. A ballot will be issued to each paid entrant to the Pumpkin Festival.
October 27th will be the last day to vote and the winners will be announced on or before
October 31st.
Set-up: Scarecrows must be delivered and placed on display at the Pumpkin Festival on
October 11, 2019, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. No exceptions. A lottery system
will determine the placement of each scarecrow on the property.
Awards: All awards will be by check to the winning organizations and schools as follows:
1st Place–$1,000; 2nd Place–$500; and 3rd Place–$250.
Ownership: All entries become the property of the Rotary Pumpkin Festival.