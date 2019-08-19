2019 Fairfield Police Activities League (PAL) – BBQ
Saddle up your support for teen programming in Fairfield
and join us for the
2019 Fairfield Police Activities League (PAL) – BBQ
Get ready to chow down on
Saturday, September 15, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
We will round up resources and support for local teens.
Table and individual tickets available for all y’all to enjoy the fixings!
BBQ Dinner | Dancing | Dessert Auction | No Host Bar | Raffles | Silent Auction | Photo Booths
100% of the funds raised will support direct teen programs in Fairfield for local youth in these parts!
$50 per ticket
For tickets, please call 707 689 0046