2019 Fairfield Police Activities League (PAL) – BBQ

Saddle up your support for teen programming in Fairfield

and join us for the

Get ready to chow down on

Saturday, September 15, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

 

We will round up resources and support for local teens.

   Table and individual tickets available for all y’all to enjoy the fixings!

BBQ Dinner  |  Dancing  | Dessert Auction | No Host Bar  | Raffles  | Silent Auction | Photo Booths

100% of the funds raised will support direct teen programs in Fairfield for local youth in these parts!

 

$50 per ticket

For tickets, please call 707 689 0046

