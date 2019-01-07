2019 Community Law Enforcement Academy

The Vacaville Police Department is pleased to announce its 28th Community Law Enforcement Academy beginning on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. The Academy will showcase what the department does, how it does it, and, more importantly, why. Patrol officers, detectives, K-9 officers, and SWAT Team members will join others in demonstrations, presentations, and question/answer sessions.

The academy will run for eight consecutive Tuesday evenings from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The Emergency Operations Center/Training Room will provide the venue for the classroom. Each evening will typically cover three topics. Past students have given praise of the program and have come away with a new understanding and appreciation of the Vacaville Police Department, and of police operations in general. The first 30 members of our community who either work or live in Vacaville will be able to attend. You must be at least 18 years old to participate and pass a local criminal background check. There is no cost to the student.