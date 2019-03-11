2019 Champions for Children Awards Gala

Join the Children’s Network of Solano County in celebrating individuals, local business leaders, nonprofit agencies and public officials who have each made a profound difference positively impacting in the lives of vulnerable children and their families in Solano County during 2018.

Enjoy an elegant evening of cocktails, dinner (choice of beef, chicken or vegetarian entrees), awards and dancing, with Solano’s finest children’s advocates. The benefit focuses on celebrating the strong community alliances, collaborations and business supports for Solano County’s nonprofit services for children and families.

 

 

Friday, April 26, 2019, 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

