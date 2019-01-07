2019 Boy Scout Crab Feed
Troop #100
Saturday, January 12, 2019
Doors open 6:00 pm
Dinner 7:00 pm
We will be serving Cold crab, pasta, salad, bread
Opportunity Drawing
Silent Auction
Dessert Auction
$45/person for early ticket sales until Saturday, December 15, 2018
$50/ticket after Saturday, December 15, 2018
$45/ 2 tickets
$50/ single ticket
The proceeds of the fundraiser will go towards the cost of the summer camp at Camp Wolfeboro.
For more information call 707-410-0409 or email:Troop100Fairfield@gmail.com