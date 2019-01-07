2019 Boy Scout Crab Feed

Troop #100

Saturday, January 12, 2019

Doors open 6:00 pm

Dinner 7:00 pm

We will be serving Cold crab, pasta, salad, bread

Opportunity Drawing

Silent Auction

Dessert Auction

$45/person for early ticket sales until Saturday, December 15, 2018

$50/ticket after Saturday, December 15, 2018

$45/ 2 tickets

$50/ single ticket

The proceeds of the fundraiser will go towards the cost of the summer camp at Camp Wolfeboro.

For more information call 707-410-0409 or email:Troop100Fairfield@gmail.com