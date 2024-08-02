1973 Karmann Ghia Restoration Update: Matching Tail Light Lenses = Pure Bliss

Thanks in advance for indulging me with this blog post; I get that it can be annoying to hear (or read) what might feel like someone bragging about their passions/possessions. As I mentioned in an earlier post, I acquired an original-owner 1973 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe back in December, and I’ve been trying to stick to a “pay-as-you-go” restoration plan (translation: this may take awhile). I lucked out recently when another VW fanatic friend of mine purchased a 1965 VW Bus, and in the pile of parts that came with the Bus he discovered a pair of tail light lenses that belong to a Ghia like mine. “Here,” he said, “you can have these…I don’t need ‘em.” Great, I thought…now I have a spare pair in case I accidentally back into something. Upon further review, however, I noted that the tail light lenses on my car DID NOT MATCH…the driver’s side lens was an aftermarket part that was missing the original built-in reflector that the passenger side lens had. I scurried to my part box to examine the lenses my friend had gifted me, and sure enough, they were a correct matching pair, built-in reflectors and all! A few turns of the screwdriver, and my baby had her correct lenses! I stood at my workbench to reflect on how, at age 59, THIS MOMENT was such a thrill…image what my reaction will be when I get the correct door panels installed (stay tuned) 🙂

John