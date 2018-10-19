18th Annual Authors Luncheon

Tickets are now on sale for Solano County Library Foundation’s 18th Annual Authors Luncheon on Sunday, November 4th, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Clubhouse at Rancho Solano, 3250 Rancho Solano Parkway.  Featuring author presentations, luncheon with wine, live, and silent auctions and book sales and signings, this gala event is a major fundraiser for the Foundation, a non-profit organization created in 1994, which supports the Literacy Programs of Solano County Library.  These include: Reach Out and Read (a pediatric literacy program) Solano Kids Read, Adult Literacy, and English as a Second Language training, and Tutor.com (online tutoring for students of all ages).

 

This year’s Luncheon will feature the following authors:

  • Pati Navalta Poblete, a longtime Bay Area journalist and Pulitzer Prize nominee, author of The Oracles: My Filipino Grandparents of America and A Better Place.  
  • Robin Burcell, former police officer, hostage negotiator and forensic artist, co-writer with Clive Cussler on the Fargo series including Pirate, Romanov Ransom,and The Grey Ghost.
  • Martha Conway, whose latest novel, The Underground River, was selected as a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice, as well as Thieving Forest, winner of the North American Book Award in historical fiction, and Sugarland.
  • Gonzalo Gonzalez Guzman is the chef/owner of Nopalito, vibrant Mexican restaurant famous for traditional foods made with organic and sustainable ingredients.  His cookbook, Nopalito–A Mexican Kitchen, won the 2018 James Beard Foundation Cookbook Award
  • Todd Parr, a three-time Daytime Emmy Award nominee for his TV Show ToddWorld, is the author and illustrator of children’s books including the bestselling The I Love You BookThe Earth Book, and The Thankful

 

Purchase Tickets

 

Individual tickets are $80 per person; sponsored tables are available at various levels and costs.  To reserve tickets or to sponsor a table call 707-421-8075 or email to solanolibraryfoundation@gmail.com

