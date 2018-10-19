Tickets are now on sale for Solano County Library Foundation’s 18th Annual Authors Luncheon on Sunday, November 4th, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Clubhouse at Rancho Solano, 3250 Rancho Solano Parkway. Featuring author presentations, luncheon with wine, live, and silent auctions and book sales and signings, this gala event is a major fundraiser for the Foundation, a non-profit organization created in 1994, which supports the Literacy Programs of Solano County Library. These include: Reach Out and Read (a pediatric literacy program) Solano Kids Read, Adult Literacy, and English as a Second Language training, and Tutor.com (online tutoring for students of all ages).

This year’s Luncheon will feature the following authors:

Pati Navalta Poblete , a longtime Bay Area journalist and Pulitzer Prize nominee, author of The Oracles: My Filipino Grandparents of America and A Better Place.

, a longtime Bay Area journalist and Pulitzer Prize nominee, author of The Oracles: My Filipino Grandparents of America and A Better Place. Robin Burcell, former police officer, hostage negotiator and forensic artist, co-writer with Clive Cussler on the Fargo series including Pirate, Romanov Ransom,and The Grey Ghost.

former police officer, hostage negotiator and forensic artist, co-writer with Clive Cussler on the Fargo series including Pirate, Romanov Ransom,and The Grey Ghost. Martha Conway , whose latest novel, The Underground River, was selected as a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice, as well as Thieving Forest, winner of the North American Book Award in historical fiction, and Sugarland.

, whose latest novel, The Underground River, was selected as a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice, as well as Thieving Forest, winner of the North American Book Award in historical fiction, and Sugarland. Gonzalo Gonzalez Guzman is the chef/owner of Nopalito, vibrant Mexican restaurant famous for traditional foods made with organic and sustainable ingredients. His cookbook, Nopalito–A Mexican Kitchen, won the 2018 James Beard Foundation Cookbook Award

is the chef/owner of Nopalito, vibrant Mexican restaurant famous for traditional foods made with organic and sustainable ingredients. His cookbook, Nopalito–A Mexican Kitchen, won the 2018 James Beard Foundation Cookbook Award Todd Parr, a three-time Daytime Emmy Award nominee for his TV Show ToddWorld, is the author and illustrator of children’s books including the bestselling The I Love You Book , The Earth Book , and The Thankful

Individual tickets are $80 per person; sponsored tables are available at various levels and costs. To reserve tickets or to sponsor a table call 707-421-8075 or email to solanolibraryfoundation@gmail.com