Tickets are now on sale for Solano County Library Foundation’s 18th Annual Authors Luncheon on Sunday, November 4th, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Clubhouse at Rancho Solano, 3250 Rancho Solano Parkway. Featuring author presentations, luncheon with wine, live, and silent auctions and book sales and signings, this gala event is a major fundraiser for the Foundation, a non-profit organization created in 1994, which supports the Literacy Programs of Solano County Library. These include: Reach Out and Read (a pediatric literacy program) Solano Kids Read, Adult Literacy, and English as a Second Language training, and Tutor.com (online tutoring for students of all ages).
This year’s Luncheon will feature the following authors:
- Pati Navalta Poblete, a longtime Bay Area journalist and Pulitzer Prize nominee, author of The Oracles: My Filipino Grandparents of America and A Better Place.
- Robin Burcell, former police officer, hostage negotiator and forensic artist, co-writer with Clive Cussler on the Fargo series including Pirate, Romanov Ransom,and The Grey Ghost.
- Martha Conway, whose latest novel, The Underground River, was selected as a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice, as well as Thieving Forest, winner of the North American Book Award in historical fiction, and Sugarland.
- Gonzalo Gonzalez Guzman is the chef/owner of Nopalito, vibrant Mexican restaurant famous for traditional foods made with organic and sustainable ingredients. His cookbook, Nopalito–A Mexican Kitchen, won the 2018 James Beard Foundation Cookbook Award
- Todd Parr, a three-time Daytime Emmy Award nominee for his TV Show ToddWorld, is the author and illustrator of children’s books including the bestselling The I Love You Book, The Earth Book, and The Thankful
Purchase Tickets
Individual tickets are $80 per person; sponsored tables are available at various levels and costs. To reserve tickets or to sponsor a table call 707-421-8075 or email to solanolibraryfoundation@gmail.com