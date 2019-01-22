17th Annual Winter Gala Fundraiser “An Evening Of Diamond And Pearls”

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Tau Upsilon Omega Chapter cordially invites you to our 17th Annual Winter Gala Fundraiser, “An Evening of Diamonds and Pearls”. Please come and join the ladies of the AKA, Tau Upsilon Omega Chapter at this premier fundraiser event that will feature an elegant buffet dinner, live comedian, dancing, music, raffle prizes, silent auction and lots of fun.

With your attendance and or donation support we will raise monies to invest in community service programs and scholarships to meet the needs of the Solano County community we serve. This will be a night to remember.

This premier event takes place at the Clubhouse at Rancho Solano, on Saturday, January 26, 2019, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm Social hour begins at 6:00 pm, followed by dinner.

Members of AKA TUO are empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership that is both domestic and international in scope.

AKA TUO has graciously volunteered their time, knowledge, skills, and resources to execute successful programs that positively impact the communities we serve. Our mission is to cultivate and encourage high scholastic achievement and ethical standards, empower young women, strengthen the family and “Service to All Mankind.”

Corporate sponsorship and information are available at AKA TUO chapter website.