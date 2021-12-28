This annual breakfast is held to honor the life and contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2200 Gateway Court, Fairfield, CA 94533 at 9:00 a.m. This year’s speaker is Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell, Superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District. Our theme will be “We Must Be The Change.” Tickets are $50.00. Please RSVP by January 7, 2022 or sooner, with the number of tickets you require, as seating is limited. There will be no extension of the response date. For tickets and more information on the event, please contact either Maxine Evans at (707) 718-3558 or Debra Williams at (707) 359-4801.