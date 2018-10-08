17th Annual Lobsters On The Green Fundraiser

The theme for Soroptimist International of Vacaville’s 17th annual lobster dinner fundraiser being held on Saturday, October 20, 2018, is “Lobsters On The Green, Let’s Par-Tee.

The meal includes one freshly cooked 1.5-pound Maine lobster, pasta, baked potato, salad, dinner roll, and dessert.

It begins with a no-host bar social hour at 5:00 p.m. at Ulatis Community Center in Vacaville. Dinner begins at 6:00 p.m.

There will be live, dessert and silent auctions, featuring everything from unique works of art and tasty treats to fine wine and exotic excursions.

The dinner and auction proceeds benefit Soroptimists’ projects, which include scholarships, awards for women and girls working to make the community a better place, and for STEPS, (Soroptimists Teaching & Empowering for Personal Success) at Country High School.

It also supports S Clubs in local high schools and Dream Maker, a project, which works with at-risk women to build confidence and self-esteem.

Tickets are $75 per person and will sell out, so be sure to purchase in advance. For information, to buy tickets or to donate to the auctions, call 707-455-8010 or visit our website at www.vacavillesoroptimist.org.

Soroptimist International of Vacaville is a volunteer service organization for any person dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.