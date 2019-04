Vacaville Public Education Foundation will host the 16th Annual Loop the Lagoon Family Fun Run! Come raise money for your Vacaville School and have a ton o’ fun! The event hosts a 2-mile walk, 5K run/walk, 10K Tower Challenge run and Kid’s races.

Select your Vacaville School when you register and 50% of your registration fee will go directly back to your school! A great way to support your child’s school and get fit!

Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 8:00 am– 11:00 am

Register Here