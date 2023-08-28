15 Years Of Keeping The Dream Alive On 9/16 At The County Annex Lawn

Join The Fairfield Downtown Business Community as they and their partners present “15 years of Keeping The Dream Alive” Saturday, September 16th from 10am to 6pm! Amazing Live Musical Performances, A Car Show, Miniature Ponies, A Jump House, Family-Friendly Activities, Food, Awesome Raffle Prizes, Community Resources, and Much More! Join the community as we all celebrate the legacy Fairfield City Councilman Matt Garcia worked so hard for: non-violence, healthy communities and opportunity for all! $15.00 gets your whole family into the event! More info at www.FFinest.org, or email the organizers at [email protected] 🙂

See you there!