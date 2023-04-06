Alpha Media, Vacaville: Part-time/fill in On-Air Talent/Traffic Reporter

Alpha Media is seeking a talented, professional part-time/fill in On-Air Talent/Traffic Reporter on A/C KUIC in our Vacaville, California office. The ideal candidate must be able to work flexible hours and be available for additional shifts when necessary. Other duties include voice tracking air shifts, possible live air shifts and possible production in other words, all aspects of local broadcasting. Computer skills are a must. Expertise with WordPress, Facebook & Twitter are a plus. This is a part-time position so you must currently live within reasonable driving distance to Vacaville.

Responsibilities of this position may include the following:

Gather and report traffic conditions for two Alpha radio stations in the Far East Bay.

Monitor two Far East Bay Alpha radio stations to make sure they are on the air, and to contact the correct employee when something goes wrong.

Entertains and informs listener audience.

Keeps traffic logs and transmitter readings.

Announces station identification.

Retains current knowledge of all relevant social media platforms, shall engage fully in providing, producing and updating content on all active digital platforms and shall use social referrals in driving listener traffic to all company social media sites.

Assists in special promotions and programming activities.

Recording & editing ads for commercial clients.

Facebook, Twitter and other social media posting as requested.

Conduct on location broadcasts from other locations as directed.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements for this position include the following:

Knowledge of all applicable FCC rules and regulations.

Knowledge of EAS system and legal requirements.

Experience in digital editing software such as Adobe Audition.

Ability to interact with management and staff at all levels.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and handle strict deadlines.

Ability to troubleshoot unexpected problems and fix them quickly.

Must hold a valid driver’s license and current auto insurance.

Must be detail oriented.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, high-growth, rapidly changing culture and environment.

Must possess strong written and oral communication skills.

Must possess strong computer skills.

High School diploma or equivalent.

Preference may be given to candidates who have the above experience plus the following:

Previous experience in the broadcast industry.

Experience operating automation systems.

Experience running radio automation systems, such as Wide Orbit.

Experience working with WordPress, Facebook and Twitter

Benefits:

Alpha Media invests in people who invest in themselves and offers employees a competitive package of health and welfare benefits.

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for full time and part time employees as well as all household members at no cost.

401(k) with discretionary employer matching.

Holiday Worked Pay.

Alpha Cares – paid volunteer hours.

Pet adoption subsidy.

We’d love to hear a sample of your work! If you would like to send a demo, include the link to your website in your cover letter. If you do not have a website, upload your demo in YouTube and provide the link.

Alpha values Integrity, a Can Do Attitude, Passion, Competitiveness, Creativity and embraces that work can be FUN. If these qualities are important to you and you feel you check off the qualities we are looking for, apply now and let’s talk.

Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify. Click Here to learn more about E-Verify.