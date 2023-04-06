Alpha Media, Vacaville: Part-time/fill in On-Air Talent/Traffic Reporter
Alpha Media is seeking a talented, professional part-time/fill in On-Air Talent/Traffic Reporter on A/C KUIC in our Vacaville, California office. The ideal candidate must be able to work flexible hours and be available for additional shifts when necessary. Other duties include voice tracking air shifts, possible live air shifts and possible production in other words, all aspects of local broadcasting. Computer skills are a must. Expertise with WordPress, Facebook & Twitter are a plus. This is a part-time position so you must currently live within reasonable driving distance to Vacaville.
Alpha Media is a diverse multimedia company sharing your favorite music, sports and news across a variety of platforms. Whether it’s on your phone, desktop, tablet, Alexa, Google Home or in your car, our stations will enhance your journey. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world-class events, and building strong relationships in our communities.
Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Alpha Media owns or operates over 200 live broadcast radio stations and digital properties covering all formats serving 44 markets across the United States. In addition to our over-the-air broadcasts, Alpha audio products can be heard across multiple platforms, including all major smart devices. Strong relationships with our listeners and clients in the communities where we live and work keep Alpha Media true to its local-first heritage.
Learn more about Alpha: https://www.alphamediausa.com/
Alpha Media invests in people who invest in themselves and offers employees a competitive package of health and welfare benefits.
We’d love to hear a sample of your work! If you would like to send a demo, include the link to your website in your cover letter. If you do not have a website, upload your demo in YouTube and provide the link.
Alpha values Integrity, a Can Do Attitude, Passion, Competitiveness, Creativity and embraces that work can be FUN. If these qualities are important to you and you feel you check off the qualities we are looking for, apply now and let’s talk.
Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify. Click Here to learn more about E-Verify.
If you need an accommodation to complete the application process, please contact us at 1-877-459-5750 or [email protected] and include your full name, contact information and the accommodation needed to assist you with the application process.
