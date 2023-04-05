Alpha Media in Vacaville, California is seeking a part-time Street Team Crew Member
Alpha Media in Vacaville, California is seeking a part-time Street Team Crew Member to be part of our street team and the face of the KUIC station. The Street Team Crew Members interact with listeners at events, set up displays, facilitate games, and other duties assigned by the Promotions Director. The successful candidate will have the proven ability to interact with listeners, musical artists and sports team staff, while managing quick event set ups, teardowns and everything in between. The ideal candidate must be a self-starter with the ability to take direction, possess excellent communication and customer service skills and enjoy working in a team environment that is dynamic and fast paced. Typical workweek hours may vary.
Alpha Media is a diverse multimedia company sharing your favorite music, sports and news across a variety of platforms. Whether it’s on your phone, desktop, tablet, Alexa, Google Home or in your car, our stations will enhance your journey. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world-class events, and building strong relationships in our communities.
Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Alpha Media owns or operates over 200 live broadcast radio stations and digital properties covering all formats serving 44 markets across the United States. In addition to our over-the-air broadcasts, Alpha audio products can be heard across multiple platforms, including all major smart devices. Strong relationships with our listeners and clients in the communities where we live and work keep Alpha Media true to its local-first heritage.
Learn more about Alpha: https://www.alphamediausa.com/
Purpose:
Under the supervision of the Street Team Manager, the Street Team member is responsible for assisting in the execution of all station and company events. This may include concerts, live remote broadcasts, station appearances, internal company events and/or conferences and more. Any events that will be serving alcoholic beverages will be staffed with only employees who are 21 years or older.
Responsibilities of this position may include the following:
Requirements for this position include the following:
Preference may be given to candidates who have the above experience plus the following:
Benefits:
Alpha Media invests in people who invest in themselves and offers employees a competitive package of health and welfare benefits.
Alpha values Integrity, a Can Do Attitude, Passion, Competitiveness, Creativity and embraces that work can be FUN. If these qualities are important to you and you feel you check off the qualities we are looking for, apply now and let’s talk.
Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify. Click Here to learn more about E-Verify.
If you need an accommodation to complete the application process, please contact us at 1-877-459-5750 or [email protected] and include your full name, contact information and the accommodation needed to assist you with the application process.
