Alpha Media in Vacaville, California is seeking a part-time Street Team Crew Member to be part of our street team and the face of the KUIC station. The Street Team Crew Members interact with listeners at events, set up displays, facilitate games, and other duties assigned by the Promotions Director. The successful candidate will have the proven ability to interact with listeners, musical artists and sports team staff, while managing quick event set ups, teardowns and everything in between. The ideal candidate must be a self-starter with the ability to take direction, possess excellent communication and customer service skills and enjoy working in a team environment that is dynamic and fast paced. Typical workweek hours may vary.

Alpha Media is a diverse multimedia company sharing your favorite music, sports and news across a variety of platforms. Whether it’s on your phone, desktop, tablet, Alexa, Google Home or in your car, our stations will enhance your journey. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world-class events, and building strong relationships in our communities.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Alpha Media owns or operates over 200 live broadcast radio stations and digital properties covering all formats serving 44 markets across the United States. In addition to our over-the-air broadcasts, Alpha audio products can be heard across multiple platforms, including all major smart devices. Strong relationships with our listeners and clients in the communities where we live and work keep Alpha Media true to its local-first heritage.

Purpose:

Under the supervision of the Street Team Manager, the Street Team member is responsible for assisting in the execution of all station and company events. This may include concerts, live remote broadcasts, station appearances, internal company events and/or conferences and more. Any events that will be serving alcoholic beverages will be staffed with only employees who are 21 years or older.

Responsibilities of this position may include the following:

Setting up station events: raising tents, plugging in sound systems, putting up signage/banners.

Managing the events while in progress: interacting with listeners, leading games, prize wheels, speaking on the microphone/PA.

Successfully communicate with several different types of positions: listeners, employees, management at events, clients.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements for this position include the following:

Must be 18 years or older.

Must hold a valid Driver’s License and current auto insurance.

Must be able to lift at least 50 lbs.

Must have a positive attitude.

Must be willing to work evenings, weekends and holidays.

Preference may be given to candidates who have the above experience plus the following:

21 years or older.

Have an interest in radio.

Previous radio or media experience.