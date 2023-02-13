The Matching Donors Organization Helps Save Lives Through Organ Donation Coordination

Founded in 2003, Matching Donors is an award winning 501c3 nonprofit organization, and the nation’s largest living organ donor non-profit organization finding and registering living organ donors for people needing organ transplants in the United States. Over the past 18 years, getting the word out about donating cars, boats, RVs, real estate, etc…has been extremely successful in not just bringing in product donations to MatchingDonors.com, but also bringing in more registered patients and donors.

Matching Donors has already saved thousands of lives. With your help we can save hundreds of thousands more lives!

Currently, over 270 people die every day in the United States waiting for an organ transplant; those that live wait 7 to 12 years to receive a kidney transplant through the government’s deceased organ donor waiting list. Many patients receive their kidney transplant within only six months of registering on MatchingDonors.com.

For more information contact [email protected] or 1-800-385-0422 ext. 1