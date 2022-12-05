SafeQuest Solano Provides Services For Domestic Violence Victims And Families

Since 1976, Safequest has remained Solano County’s only state-certified domestic violence agency and state funded rape crisis center, providing emergency response, safe shelter, case management, advocacy and so much more to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Imagine if we could find 1000 people in our Solano County communities to each donate just $100. That $100,000 of unrestricted funds would help keep our safehouses open and serve so many more victims. It could help provide case management and victim advocacy services; assist with transitional housing costs; and feed and clothe victims and their children who, in many cases, left everything behind as they fled from violence in their home. They are your neighbors, your co-workers, maybe your family or friends.

One thousand donations of $100. What does that even look like? Is it 500 individuals who each find a friend or family member to join them in donating? Is it 20 small businesses or service organizations who give $5000 each? A few large businesses who carry the lion’s share?

Yes, it’s all of that. It’s all of US. It’s a one-time tax-deductible year-end gift or it’s a small monthly contribution… after all, $100 is really just $8.33 a month. A monthly donation of just $25 gets you to $300 per year…. that covers you and 2 friends! See how simple it is to make a difference…

SafeQuest needs your help. Now is the time to think about making a combined donation as a family, as a friend group, a work cohort. Think about all that you are thankful for, the warmth of a safe place and the security of feeling loved, and commit to helping us build a stronger, safer community… for our neighbors, our coworkers… maybe our family or friends. Call (707) 422-7345 or visit www.safequestsolano.org today 🙂