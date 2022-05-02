“Pippin” Comes To Solano Community Theater!

Solano College Theatre would like to welcome you back to LIVE theatre; no closed theatre, no virtual performances, just up front and personal in the Solano College Performing Arts Center! This will be the first in-person musical production in 3 years! SCT welcomes you to the multiple Tony award-winning Broadway musical PIPPIN, running through May 15th, directed by Christine Mani. Vaccination records or negative test within 72 hours, along with masks will be required for all guests. For more information and for the ticket links, visit www.solano.edu/theatre or call at 707.864.7100.
THE STORY:
When our protagonist finishes his History degree, but fails to obtain a job or have any life prospects, he is forced to move back into the shrine of his childhood decorated by his mother. Despondent at what he sees as total failure, he makes the only choice he feels he has left and ends up in a dream-like limbo where the musical truly begins. Our protagonist dreams that he is Pippin, the son of the great Emperor, King Charlemagne. The dream opens with Pippin having returned home from college. As the dream continues he searches to find his own “extraordinary life” through murder, seeing his dead grandmother, and experimenting with new sexual exploits. But his true ending is nothing compared to what he had imagined.