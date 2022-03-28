      Weather Alert

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Solano County Kindness Campaign Video Contest has returned for 2022! We are calling on all Solano County students in grades 7 through 12 to participate in a countywide video contest that underscores the impact of positive behavior.
The Kindness Campaign Video Contest, sponsored by Solano County District Attorney’s Office, invites students to submit a video between 30 seconds and two minutes in length that expresses what the power of kindness can accomplish in their school community. It asks the question, “How can the power of kindness be used in our schools, homes, and communities to make a positive difference?”
The deadline for submissions (April 20) is fast approaching, so do not forget to submit your video. Contest rules and submission information can be found online at https://www.solanocounty.com/depts/da/kindness_campaign.asp. Questions regarding the contest should be directed to [email protected]
