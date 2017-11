It’s World Kindness Day. There aren’t many kind things mentioned in the headlines these days. It’s up to us to help change that. Even something as easy as offering to share your umbrella when walking across the street can mean a lot to a stranger. I recently had a stranger help me lift up my carry on luggage to the overhead compartment on the plane and it was awesome!

What act of kindness has been offered to you lately, and how sweet did it feel?

Donna Perry