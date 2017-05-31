World Environment Day at Lake Berryessa

Sunday, June 4, Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., Group Clean Up from 10 a.m. – Noon

Meet near Markley Cove Resort, past Monticello Dam

Join Reclamation park rangers and the Lake Berryessa Watershed Partnership for a fun lakeshore cleanup event. Volunteers will help clean up trash and debris along trails and shorelines at the south end of the lake.

This is a great opportunity to earn volunteer hours while spending the afternoon in a beautiful outdoor setting! Please wear sturdy shoes or hiking boots and bring work gloves, a hat, and sunscreen. Don’t miss out on the free taco lunch and be sure to register by May 22 to receive a free World Environment Day shirt. To register contact marianne.butler@solanorcd.org or 707-678-1655 ext. 114.