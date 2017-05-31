World Environment Day at Lake Berryessa
By Barbara Hoover
|
May 31, 2017 @ 2:17 PM

Sunday, June 4, Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., Group Clean Up from 10 a.m. – Noon

Meet near Markley Cove Resort, past Monticello Dam

Join Reclamation park rangers and the Lake Berryessa Watershed Partnership for a fun lakeshore cleanup event. Volunteers will help clean up trash and debris along trails and shorelines at the south end of the lake.

This is a great opportunity to earn volunteer hours while spending the afternoon in a beautiful outdoor setting! Please wear sturdy shoes or hiking boots and bring work gloves, a hat, and sunscreen. Don’t miss out on the free taco lunch and be sure to register by May 22 to receive a free World Environment Day shirt. To register contact marianne.butler@solanorcd.org or 707-678-1655 ext. 114.

 

 

  • Markley Cove Resort
  • 7521 State Highway 128
    Napa, CA
  • ORGANIZER

    Marianne Butler

    marianne.butler@solanorcd.org
    707-678-1655 ext. 114

Related Content

Discover And Go Free Transit
Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity
Rent Your House & Help Solano County
KUIC Employment Opportunities
Soroptimist International of Vacaville Ruby Award
Age Well Drive Smart Class
Comments