World Autism Awareness Day 2018

Today is the 11th Annual World Autism Awareness Day. ”

Our President said “On this day we honor their accomplishments and recommit to ensuring that they enjoy the same opportunities to fulfill their potential that All Americans deserve. And he is “”Encouraging Nation’s to take measures to raise awareness about people with Autism throughout the world. Let us renew our commitment to support the entire international (autism spectrum disorder) community which includes children and adults with ASD, their families and caregivers.

Locally, you can check out the amazing people, including my daughter Christine, and their research and treatment program’s at the UC Davis MIND Institute at their open house Saturday April 7th in Sacramento.

Are you wearing blue in support of Autism Awareness today?

Donna Perry