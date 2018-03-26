Workforce Development Board 2018 NorCal Career Fair

Mark your calendars and for one of the largest Career Fairs in the North Bay on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. at Solano Community College.

The Workforce Development Board of Solano County will once again be hosting over 80 employers offering immediate openings in the region.

Be sure not to miss this opportunity to engage with some of the regions top employers and remember to dress professionally, bring copies of your resume, and be prepared for on-site interviews!!

For more information be sure to visit our website.