Winters Theater Company presents“Twelfth Night”

Shakespeare Returns to Winters this Summer

The Winters Theatre Company is pleased to announce our annual summer Shakespeare in the Park production; this year’s “feature” is the incomparable Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare.

This classic comedy of mistaken identity, foolery, and sword fights will delight, enlighten and entertain…and razzle and dazzle! Set in the mythical kingdom of Illyria, it is the story memorialized in the film, Shakespeare in Love, and how twins, Sebastian and Viola, are supposedly drowned. But Viola survives, assuming the identity of her brother, to avoid the pitfalls of being a woman without an escort. She meets Duke Orsino, who takes her (him!) into service. She is sent to deliver a message to a noble lady, an unmarried, Olivia, who promptly is attracted to Viola, now known as Sebastian, while Viola is actually falling in love with Orsino! Meanwhile, Sir Toby Belch, a lovable drunkard and Olivia’s uncle, and his silly buddy, Sir Andrew Aguecheek, another courtier of Olivia, stumble and bumble through life aided by Maria, Olivia’s noble attendant. Poor Malvolio, pompous and gullible, and also in love with Olivia, is the butt of the threesome’s joke. Assorted sea captains, an undead brother, police, priests, and servants fill out the cast of characters.

Twelfth Night will run Fridays and Saturdays, August 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th, starting at 8:00 pm. Performed in the outdoor amphitheater behind the Winters Community Center, there is plenty of room for tiered lawn seating, or feel free to bring your lawn chair. Refreshments will be available for purchase, or you can bring your own. Local Yolo County wines will be available for purchase.

Ticket prices are $5 general and free for children under 12 when accompanied by an adult. Tickets will be available at the door.

For more information, visit the Winters Theatre website or telephone (916) 470-1893, or email winterstheatre@gmail.com. Byline Laure Olson