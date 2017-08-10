Wine, Lite Bites, and an Auction at Fundraiser for Carquinez Village

Celebrating its successful launch with 70 members, Carquinez Village will host a Wine and Lite Bites and auction at the home which was formerly the Benicia Library, on Friday, August 18th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. Cost for members is $10; for nonmembers $25 per person. The auction will include a silent and a live bidding opportunity. Among other live auction items will be a two-night stay overlooking the Pacific Ocean at Dillon Beach, a weekend on the Russian River, and a sunset sail on the Carquinez Strait.

The former Benicia Library at 141 E. G Street seems an appropriate place for the reception, because it, like Carquinez Village members, has been through various life stages. Serving as the city’s library until the current one was built, it was then converted to private housing. The public is invited to enjoy the transformed library space and the event.

Carquinez Village launched in April 2017, with a logo that highlights its purpose: to connect, support, and inspire seniors. To do that, Carquinez Village provides services, referrals, educational, and social programs to help seniors stay in their homes as they age and to do so with their needs meet and knowing others in their community. Members range from their 60s to their 90s. Most are retired, although some are still employed. More women are members than men.

Interests and needs vary as well. Some are dependent on the Village for transportation, while others are fully independent and primarily interested in expanding their knowledge and network of friends through the Village’s coffees, potluck dinners, field trips, educational programs and musical evenings. Many of the 36 volunteers who work with the Village are seniors themselves. Anyone who would like to volunteer can leave a message at 707-297-2472.

There are various ways to learn about Carquinez Village. Go to www.carquinezvillage.org, Attend an Information Meeting at the Benicia Public Library on September 14th, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Or call 707-297-2472 and request a packet of information.

Make a reservation for the Wine & Lite Bites and auction by sending a check to Faith in Action (for Carquinez Village) at Carquinez Village, PO Box 207, Benicia, CA 94510 or call 707-297-2472.