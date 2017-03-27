Wildcat Night Fundraiser

By Barbara Hoover
|
Mar 27, 4:30 PM

You are cordially invited to Will C. Wood’s

Wildcat Night Athletic Department Fundraiser

and Hall of Fame Dinner

 Hosted by the Wildcat Night Booster Club

When:  Saturday, April 8th 5:00-11:30 pm

Where:  Ulatis Community Center, 1000 Ulatis Drive, Vacaville

Please join us for a fun-filled, adult-only night with food provided by Outback Steakhouse, auctions and raffles, DJ music and dancing, and a no-host bar.

Tickets are $45

$50 after March 1st

All proceeds directly benefit Wood’s student athletes and help in purchasing equipment for the new WILDCAT STADIUM opening in December 2017!

For tickets, information, or to make a tax deductible donation to the Wildcat Athletic Department (Tax ID #27-3086982) please contact:

Kelly Gerber  707- 453-6900 x 1014 or

