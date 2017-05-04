WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE “HEART OF THE CITY”

As your “Home Town” station, we get the opportunity to high-light many different home towns throughout or broadcast area…one area you need to spend more time in is Down Town Vacaville, dubbed “The Heart of the City” by the staff at The Vacaville Down Town Improvement District office. “Down Town” Bob Vollmer and his team put together year-round activities and events that enrich the city of Vacaville, from their Farmer’s Market (which kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 6th) to live music on Friday nights, to wine strolls, to a “Ladies Night” discounted shopping spree…literally something for everyone. Check out the calendar of events at www.downtownvacaville.com 🙂

John Young