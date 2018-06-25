The Peña Adobe Historical Society will host “Western Day” at the Peña Adobe Park in Vacaville, on Saturday, July 7, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The park is located at 4966 Pena Adobe Road in Vacaville’s rural southwest section just off of Interstate 80 to the left of the Lagoon Valley Park entrance. Come to see the historic Peña Adobe, one of the oldest structures in Solano County. Dating back to 1842, the Adobe was once the home of the Juan Felipe Peña family, who with the Vaca family settled in Vacaville over one hundred seventy-five years ago. Stop in the adjacent Mowers-Goheen Museum, and see local artifacts that include Peña family children’s toys, ladies dresses from the turn of the century and a woolly mammoth bone!

This month’s guests include the Congressional Gunfighters of America, a professional re-enactment group that is dedicated to preserving Old Western history. The Club Members specialize in live entertainment and some have appeared in the film, and on television. They utilize period-correct costuming and weaponry. Joining the day’s events will also be Rush Ranch’s blacksmith Virgil Sellers. Learn the important role blacksmiths and horses played when the Peña and Vaca families were raising cattle on their ranch on what was to become the city of Vacaville.

Docents will offer tours of the Adobe, Museum, and grounds and a hot dog lunch will be available for a donation, so stop by and enjoy Western Day at the park!

Volunteers from the Peña Adobe Historical Society open the Adobe and the Museum for visitors from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm the first Saturday of the month, February thru December.

If you have an interest in local history, e-mail us at penaadobe@gmail.com and come to join us at this gateway to Vacaville!