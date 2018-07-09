Welcome Back Michael Buble

Crooner fans rejoice! Grammy winner Michael Buble is returning to the Stage performing for the first time in 3 years this week.

I ran into Michael and his young family while shopping at The Grove in LA a few years ago. We had fun chatting while his wife tried on shoes and then his fans spotted him and I let him know I was a Radio Dj so he was very happy to take this selfie with me.

He and his wife Luisana put their careers on hold the past 3 years to help brave son Noah fight a very rare type of liver cancer “hepatoblastoma.” The treatment has helped Noah recover and the Buble family is looking forward to thinking about the future and seeing their children grow. Plus their family is growing too. Noah is 4 yrs old now, brother Elias is 2 yrs old and they are expecting a baby girl very soon.

Michel said his perspective on life changed the second they got the news about his sons cancer. He is thankful for all of the prayers, grace and faith from fans all around the world. And he said he wants other people to feel the hope.

Congratulation’s on your “Hollywood Walk of Fame Star” Michael Buble, which will be awarded in 2019!

Donna Perry